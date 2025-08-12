MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Ether remains close to its 3 3/4 year high ​​Ether bullish case:

​​Ether is trying to revisit Monday's near 3 3/4 year high at $4,362.90 ahead of Tuesday's US consumer price index (CPI) print.

​The cryptocurrency remains bid while trading above its key $4,105.53-to-$3,941.08 support zone. It consists of the March, May and December 2024 as well as the July 2025 peaks and as such should act as strong support, if retested.

​While this support area underpins, an advance above the current August high at $4,362.90 probably remains at hand with the May 2021 peak at $4,381.72 representing the next technical upside target.

​Another potential upside target is the November 2021 high at $4,783.83.

​​Ether bearish case:

​Were ether to short-term top out around its current $4,362.90 August high, a slip back towards the major $4,105.53-to-$3,941.08 support area is likely to ensue. If so, it is expected to stem the downside.

​Were this not to be the case, the 21 July high at $3,858.25 may be revisited.

​Only a currently technically less likely major bearish reversal and fall through the early August low at $3,356.65 would increase the odds of a medium-term top being formed.

​In this scenario the area between the February-to-June highs at $2,879.45-to-$2,733.27 might be revisited.

Ether charts Source: TradingViewSource: IGImportant to know

