HMH Congratulates New York City Public Schools On Strong Academic Gains Made By Students In Literacy

Test results show the "overall percentage of New York City students meeting the state's bar for English Language Arts (ELA) proficiency increased by 7.2 points since 2024."

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HMH CEO Jack Lynch today released the following statement on the latest New York state test results that show New York City Public School students made strong literacy gains during the 2024-2025 school year:

"This strong academic growth is clearly reflective of the daily dedication of teachers and students in the classroom. Their hard work is driving real progress. When you put high-quality curriculum in the hands of teachers and provide them with the right tools, support, and instructional vision, students succeed. This is the combined power of implementation at scale, effective teaching, and a learning experience that meets students where they are to bring them where they deserve to be.

"When New York City launched its NYC Reads initiative, the focus on evidence-based curriculum, a comprehensive approach to instruction, and professional learning was a surefire sign they were committed to doing what works to help students read and write better. The team at HMH celebrates this progress alongside the NYCPS community. We remain deeply committed to our partnership with NYCPS and our shared, ongoing work helping every student reach their fullest potential."

New York City Public Schools and HMH are now entering into the third year of a comprehensive partnership to support the NYC Reads initiative. HMH is delivering its high-quality literacy solutions Into Reading and Into Literature with targeted professional learning and assessment at scale city-wide. Working with 22 of the city's 32 school districts, HMH is reaching more than 325,000 students and 33,000 teachers in 13,605 classrooms across all five boroughs.

