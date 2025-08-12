Start The School Year Strong With Healthy Sleep Habits

Student Sleep Health Week highlights the powerful connection between sleep and well-being

DARIEN, Ill., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for another exciting school year, there's one simple ingredient that can set students up for success: sleep. Quality sleep is the foundation that helps students thrive academically, stay healthy, build strong friendships, and feel their best in school and at home. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is hosting its sixth annual Student Sleep Health Week , Sept. 15–19, bringing together families, educators, and community groups to highlight the importance of healthy sleep for students of all ages.

"As the new school year approaches, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends that families revisit bedtime routines and shift away from lingering summer habits, like late nights with friends or scrolling social media before bed," said Dr. Shalini Paruthi, pediatric sleep medicine physician and spokesperson for the AASM. "Resetting healthy sleep habits early can help students start the year focused, well-rested, and ready to succeed."

Consequences of Insufficient Sleep

According to a new survey from the AASM, 85% of parents say their school-aged children have a regular bedtime routine. But what happens when kids don't get enough sleep? Parents say that when their children do not get enough sleep, they are negatively impacted in mood (63% ), behavior (50% ), attitude (49% ), physical energy (45% ), and academic performance (34% ).

"Sleep plays a critical role in helping kids manage their mood and mental health," added Paruthi. "If your child is struggling emotionally or behaviorally, assessing their sleep habits is a key first step. Don't hesitate to reach out to your pediatrician, who can help identify solutions and provide support."

The AASM recommends that kids between 6 and 12 years should get nine to 12 hours of sleep each night, and those between 13 and 18 years should get eight to 10 hours of sleep each night. Online tools, like the AASM bedtime calculator , can help parents regulate their children's overall sleep routines based on their specific needs.

One-Quarter of Parents Turn to Melatonin

According to the survey, nearly one-quarter of parents (24% ) have given a child under the age of 18 melatonin to help him or her sleep. However, increased use of the supplement in children has raised safety concerns, including a rise in reported overdoses, calls to poison control centers, and emergency room visits. In 2022 the AASM released a health advisory advocating for parents to discuss melatonin with a pediatric health care professional before administering it to children.

Student Sleep Health Week Resources

Student Sleep Health Week is presented in conjunction with supporting partners Beyond Bedtime , National Association of School Nurses, Project Sleep , Society of Health and Physical Educators , and Start School Later . Student Sleep Health Week was supported by a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. For more information about Student Sleep Health Week , visit the Sleep Education website.

Educators interested in encouraging healthy sleep in students can access the AASM toolkit of resources , including lesson plans, posters, and classroom activities.

Look for social media content using the hashtag #SleepWelltoExcel or #StudentSleepWeek, and join parents, students, teachers, and others talking about why it's important for kids to get the sleep they need to be healthy and successful.

Read the latest research from experts in the field focused on school-aged children and the importance of sleep. Or check out the AASM's Sleep Education site .

About the Survey

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine commissioned an online survey of 2,007 adults in the U.S. The overall margin of error fell within +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between June 5-13, 2025, by Atomik Research, an independent market research agency.

About the American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Established in 1975, the AASM is a medical association that advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives. The AASM membership includes more than 9,500 physicians, scientists, and other health care professionals who help people who have sleep disorders. The AASM also accredits 2,300 sleep centers that are providing the highest quality of sleep care across the country (aasm ).

