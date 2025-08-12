Kinly Merges With Yorktel To Accelerate Global Growth And Expand Managed Services And Systems Integration Portfolios - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Yorktel , a New Jersey-based global AV systems integrator and managed services provider, today announced it has signed an agreement to combine with Kinly , a global AV and UCC integration firm headquartered in Amsterdam, to merge the two firms into a premier workplace experience and collaboration provider with unparalleled reach. This strategic merger will significantly accelerate global growth and expand next-generation systems integration capabilities with a larger talent base and portfolio of managed services and technology offerings.

The addition of Kinly's operations, workforce, and client base will enhance Yorktel's ability to meet the evolving needs of enterprise and public sector clients and provide a world-class customer experience across the globe. With complementary cultures and a shared commitment to service excellence, the planned integration strengthens Yorktel's position as a trusted partner in digital workplace transformation while bringing additional capabilities and capacity to Kinly customers worldwide.

“This acquisition is an intentional step forward to grow with purpose and is an example of what is still to come as we pursue our strategy and deliver advanced solutions to our global clients,” said Ken Scaturro, CEO of Yorktel.“We are committed to leading the next wave of agentic transformation - simplifying operations, reducing complexity, and empowering organizations to work smarter all while improving the customer experience.”

“Merging with Yorktel marks an exciting next chapter for our team and customers,” said Tom Martin, CEO of Kinly.“Our organizations are aligned in values, strategy, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Together, we will drive innovation, provide great opportunities to our employees and partners, and create even more value in a rapidly changing collaboration market.”

Together, the merged company will serve over 2,500 clients across 27 global locations, with more than 1,600 employees, including 900+ industry-specialist accreditations. This expanded scale elevates the ability to deliver truly global managed services, from on-site support and proactive monitoring to remote management, cloud voice, and AV lifecycle services, with greater consistency, capacity, and speed. Clients will benefit from broader geographic coverage, unified service operations, and an enhanced portfolio of AV, UCC, and UCaaS solutions, all backed by a commitment to ISO-certified security practices.

“We are proud to support the combination of Yorktel and Kinly, allowing both companies to be more relevant and valuable to their customers through their combined offerings in the continuously evolving AV space,” said Carlo Padovano , Partner at OEP.“Yorktel's scaled North American and global footprint is perfectly complemented by Kinly's extensive European base. Combined with their joint Asia Pacific capabilities, this creates unmatched global delivery,” added Otavio Birman , Principal at OEP.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.

About Yorktel

With over 40 years of experience supporting Fortune Global 1000 companies and top government agencies, Yorktel is a trusted global systems integrator and managed services provider. As a founding pioneer of managed services in the video communications industry, we deliver AI-driven collaboration technology solutions, next-gen global integration, and holistic managed services to transform digital workplaces, optimize technology estates, maximize productivity, and reduce costs. For more information, visit .

About Kinly

Kinly is a leading AV and UCC systems integrator and the largest in Europe. It has over 25 years' experience, and an international reach with 19 offices across EMEA, US and APAC.

Kinly specializes in complex AV integration, UCC, corporate communications, workspace management, corporate communications, events and managed services. From small installations to global digital transformations, Kinly collaborates with the world's leading organizations to deliver their workplace ambitions with a unique and unrivalled service built on core pillars of innovation, security and quality, as well as a commitment to responsibly designed solutions.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners (“OEP”) is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 400 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink