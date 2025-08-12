Andersen Consulting Expands Digital Transformation Solutions With Future Processing

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Consulting announces a Collaboration Agreement with Future Processing, a technology and software consultancy, strengthening the organization's ability to deliver end-to-end digital solutions.

Founded in 2000 in Poland, Future Processing has been successfully delivering advanced IT projects for clients worldwide for over two decades. The company provides a full spectrum of services based on extensive technological expertise and advisory capabilities-from consulting and digital product strategy to custom software development, cloud, data, AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity solutions. Their expertise enables clients to adopt AI, migrate and integrate systems, modernize and scale cloud infrastructure, optimize and manage IT operations, and execute performance-led engineering initiatives.

“Through our collaboration with Andersen Consulting, we advance our mission to deliver technology solutions at scale,” said Michał Sztanga, managing director of Future Processing.“Together, we're combining deep technical expertise in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity with a global consulting reach-enabling us to help clients accelerate digital transformation, modernize their infrastructure, and unlock new growth opportunities across markets.”

“This collaboration enhances our ability to provide scalable, secure, and forward-thinking solutions that not only address clients' immediate technology needs but also support long-term strategic growth,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Their breadth of technical excellence and client-focused service models complement our strategy perfectly, enhancing our ability to deliver integrated consulting and end-to-end digital solutions with measurable impact.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global , delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

