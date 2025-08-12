Trump's Nobel Ambitions Have Cost India Dearly: US Scholar

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) India's diplomatic ties with the United States have been significantly shaped by the evolving political landscape under former President Donald Trump. According to a US academic, India has paid a steep price due to Trump's pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize, which may have undermined its broader geopolitical interests.

The scholar argues that Trump's overtures to India during his tenure were often overshadowed by his personal ambitions rather than strategic concerns. As a result, India found itself balancing its long-standing relationships with other global powers, especially as Trump's policies were marked by unpredictability and isolationism. The US' erratic international moves during his presidency have left India in a difficult position, often navigating conflicts between regional alliances and global expectations.

Trump's aggressive stance on China, for instance, appeared to align with India's interests, yet the broader impact on trade relations and international diplomacy was less clear. India's strategic positioning in the Indo-Pacific region could have been reinforced through consistent US support, but instead, Trump's“America First” doctrine complicated the path ahead. According to experts, while India could not afford to ignore the US, the relationship remained transactional rather than mutually beneficial.

This dynamic also played out during Trump's handling of the Afghanistan situation. India's opposition to a hasty US withdrawal from Afghanistan was ignored in the broader pursuit of Trump's peace deal with the Taliban. The eventual pullout, which occurred without any substantial input from India, left New Delhi scrambling to reassess its security concerns in the region. As the situation deteriorated, India's influence over its neighbouring countries, particularly in Central Asia, diminished, creating a vacuum that China was eager to fill.

See also Global Service Disruptions Linked to Newark Data Centre Outage

On the diplomatic front, Trump's inconsistent policies often left Indian officials unsure of the US's stance on key issues. The US President's unpredictable approach to multilateral agreements, such as the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal, added to India's diplomatic challenges. India had to balance its international commitments with a growing emphasis on regional security, with the US sometimes an ally, sometimes a wildcard. India found itself walking a tightrope, attempting to preserve its standing within the global order without committing to the shifting whims of Trump's administration.

Trump's rhetoric on trade also put India at odds with the US. His decision to impose tariffs on a range of Indian goods, alongside demands for market access, strained economic ties. The trade relationship, once a cornerstone of bilateral engagement, became increasingly fraught. While Trump's administration was keen on forging a trade agreement with India, it was clear that the terms were tilted heavily in favour of the US. For India, the pressure to comply with these demands ran contrary to its broader economic goals.

Trump's unpredictable stance on international organisations placed India in a difficult spot. The withdrawal from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization made global governance more uncertain. India, a long-standing member of these bodies, faced challenges in its attempts to secure broader international cooperation on health and development issues. The US's decision to step back created a vacuum that India could not fill alone, hampering its global influence.

The scholar's analysis points to one crucial factor: Trump's Nobel ambitions. The former President's focus on securing a Nobel Peace Prize played a significant role in shaping his foreign policy. His attempts to broker deals, such as with North Korea and the Middle East, were often seen as part of his quest for this global recognition. However, the scholar argues that this personal ambition clouded US foreign policy, with India paying the price in a relationship that often seemed driven by Trump's own aspirations rather than by a shared vision for the future.

See also Best Frameworks for Food Delivery App Development in Dubai

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?