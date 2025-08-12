Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Real Estate Prices Continue To Rise Rapidly

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Houses and flats became more expensive again in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2025 in particular, momentum increased across Switzerland due to high demand and low interest rates. This content was published on August 12, 2025 - 10:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
In the first half of the year, prices for houses rose by an average of 3.4% across Switzerland and for flats by 2.4%, according to mortgage broker Moneypark and Zurich-based startup Pricehubble. In a year-on-year comparison, the price of houses rose by 7.4% and apartments by 4.2%.

Shorter mortgages favoured

When financing their own homes, buyers increasingly favoured medium-term period of five to nine years rather than long-term mortgages. Due to the uncertain interest rate trend, mortgage borrowers are increasingly favouring variable interest mortgages – either as an alternative to short terms or as a second tranche alongside a fixed-rate mortgage.

