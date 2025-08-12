Swiss Real Estate Prices Continue To Rise Rapidly
In the first half of the year, prices for houses rose by an average of 3.4% across Switzerland and for flats by 2.4%, according to mortgage broker Moneypark and Zurich-based startup Pricehubble. In a year-on-year comparison, the price of houses rose by 7.4% and apartments by 4.2%.
Shorter mortgages favoured
When financing their own homes, buyers increasingly favoured medium-term period of five to nine years rather than long-term mortgages. Due to the uncertain interest rate trend, mortgage borrowers are increasingly favouring variable interest mortgages – either as an alternative to short terms or as a second tranche alongside a fixed-rate mortgage.
This content was published on May 12, 2025 In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception.
