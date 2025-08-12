Emily Santos Advances To The 200M Breaststroke Final At The Junior Pan American Games - Panama Wins Appeal -
“The judge argues that in the movement of the athlete Emily Santos she gives 'more than one butterfly kick at the start' however, a simple observation of the existing video of the race clearly and equivocally leaves in irrefutable evidence that the athlete at no time gives more than one kick, had that been the case, she would have started much further ahead and as observed she does not start first in the submersible, but rather she starts fourth as observed in the video”, describes the COP note. In a second note, the COP also reports that“after an appeal, it is confirmed that Emily Santos will compete in the final of the 200-meter breaststroke (Aquatics – Swimming) after completing her qualifying series with a time of 2:30.08 minutes, also setting a new record for the Junior Pan American Games.” The 200m breaststroke final will take place this Tuesday at 4:16 pm. Emily Santos gave Panama its first gold medal in the 100-meter race.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment