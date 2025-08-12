EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

LION E-Mobility AG maintains strong momentum in the first half of 2025

12.08.2025 / 17:58 CET/CEST

LION E-Mobility AG maintains strong momentum in the first half of 2025 Zug, August 12, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, continued its positive development in the second quarter of 2025. In the first half of 2025, the company generated revenue of EUR 10.4 million, representing a 71% increase compared to EUR 6.1 million in the first half of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by a strong recovery in market demand for batteries.



At the same time, EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 1.3 million (H1 2024: EUR -4.8 million), driven by consistent cost discipline and improved material margins. The EBITDA margin thus amounted to 12.1 %. Operating cash flow also saw a further improvement, reaching EUR 3.3 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR -5.8 million in the same period of the previous year. This positive development reflects the company's ongoing cost control measures and continued optimization of inventory levels.



Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG , comments: "In a still very challenging market, the demand for our battery pack solutions is rising. I am proud that we have managed to increase sales and – more importantly – significantly improve our profitability."



New Partnerships

In the first half of 2025, LION achieved significant strategic milestones and strengthened its commercial momentum. The company secured a development order from a leading European premium truck manufacturer to design a high-performance, immersion-cooled battery system capable of delivering up to 3 MW fast-charging for a 450 km range. In parallel, deliveries of the NMC+ battery platform to selected customers marked a key validation step ahead of full-scale production – currently planned for Q1 2026. LION also advanced its market position through two strategic partnerships: one with LeapEnergy to distribute, implement, and service advanced battery and stationary energy storage systems across key European and Canadian markets, and another with hofer powertrain to accelerate the commercialization of immersion-cooled battery systems through combined expertise in development, validation, and rapid industrialization.



Outlook for 2025 confirmed

For the current financial year, LION confirms its outlook and expects revenues of between EUR 28 million and EUR 35 million as well as a positive EBITDA. The focus in 2025 is on strategic direction-setting – particularly in the area of series development for immersion technology and new OEM projects. The operational foundation has been sustainably reinforced. LION considers itself well-positioned to achieve long-term profitable growth in an increasingly technology-driven market environment.



About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With a current annual production capacity of 2 GWh, LION is ideally positioned to address the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions. The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION's battery packs offer the highest standards in terms of safety, quality, and reliability. Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.







LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

