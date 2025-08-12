Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Avolta Secures 12-Year Retail Contract At San José International Airport


2025-08-12 02:07:37
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta Secures 12-year Retail Contract at San José International Airport
12.08.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player has announced today a 12-year contract at San José International Airport (SJC) through its Hudson brand in the United States. This will open six retail and travel convenience shops, including three hybrid concepts, across more than 620m2 of concessions space.

The new 12-year contract is a significant win given the scale and pace of passenger traffic at San José International Airport. The airport welcomed nearly 12 million travelers in 2024 and is expected to see continued growth in 2026. The new retail and hybrid concepts are designed to meet the evolving needs of a high-volume travel hub and enhance the overall passenger experience.

“SJC sought a retail offering that would appeal to its changing passenger demographic, and we have delivered what we know the airport's growing number of leisure travelers will love. By spotlighting local businesses, offering unique products and experiences, and integrating engaging technology and fast speed of service, we will make travelers happier along their journey through SJC,” said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta.“We appreciate that the City of San José chose Avolta's Hudson to be a part of this exciting transformation of SJC.”

“Partnering with Hudson to launch SJC's next-generation retail program is one of the Airport's highlights of the year,” said SJC Director of Aviation Mookie Patel.“Beyond enhancing revenues that are critical to support airport infrastructure and operations, this new retail program will bring some of the best of San José and our region into our terminals, just in time for travelers arriving for the major Bay Area sporting events taking place in 2026.”

Seamless digital experience will be an essential part of each store, a core pillar of Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy. The stores will be equipped with in-store technology to engage travelers along their journey, such as digital screens and self-checkout for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta loyalty program, gaining access to exclusive offers, rewards, and cross-promotions.

For further information:

CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens
Global Head
Investor Relations 		Director Corporate
Communications
Phone : +44 7543 800 405 Phone : +31 6 28 19 88 28
... ...

End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Avolta AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2183042

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN12082025004691010666ID1109919002

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search