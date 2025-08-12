Avolta Secures 12-year Retail Contract at San José International Airport

Avolta Secures 12-Year Retail Contract At San José International Airport
Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player has announced today a 12-year contract at San José International Airport (SJC) through its Hudson brand in the United States. This will open six retail and travel convenience shops, including three hybrid concepts, across more than 620m2 of concessions space.
The new 12-year contract is a significant win given the scale and pace of passenger traffic at San José International Airport. The airport welcomed nearly 12 million travelers in 2024 and is expected to see continued growth in 2026. The new retail and hybrid concepts are designed to meet the evolving needs of a high-volume travel hub and enhance the overall passenger experience.
