Casio India Begins Sales Of Locally Made Watches, Expands Manufacturing Footprint

MENAFN - KNN India)Casio India has initiated sales of its domestically produced watch models, representing a significant expansion of the company's manufacturing footprint in the country and advancing its strategic objectives for the Indian market.

The initiative marks a key development in the Japanese electronics manufacturer's India operations since announcing its local production plans.

The company, a subsidiary of Japan-based Casio Computer Co Ltd, has begun selling three locally manufactured watch models through third-party retailers, with additional models currently under development.

This commercial launch follows Casio's September 2023 announcement regarding its intention to establish local watch manufacturing capabilities in India, which the company has identified as a priority market.

According to an official statement from Casio India, this development supports the company's objectives to improve product accessibility, contribute to national manufacturing initiatives, and develop a more responsive approach to Indian consumer preferences.

The move represents both strategic and operational significance for the brand's positioning in the rapidly evolving Indian market.

Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, emphasized the country's importance to the company's global strategy. He noted that India remains a priority market with substantial growth potential, and local manufacturing enables the company to create products that better align with Indian consumer preferences and lifestyle requirements.

Casio established its presence in the Indian market in 1996 and has maintained operations in the country for nearly three decades.

The shift toward local manufacturing is positioned as part of the company's broader strategy to enhance operational agility and market responsiveness in a region characterized by rapidly changing consumer expectations across fashion, functionality, and technological preferences.

The local manufacturing initiative allows Casio India to adapt more effectively to consumer demands while ensuring product offerings align with regional market characteristics and customer expectations, according to company leadership.

(KNN Bureau)