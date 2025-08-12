Minda Corporation Has Delivered Its Highest Ever Consolidated Revenue Of Rs. 1,386 Crore And Operating Profit Of Rs. 156 Crore With An Operating Margin Of 11.3%
Particulars (Rs. Crores)
|
Q1FY26
|
Q1FY25
|
Y-o-Y (%)
|
Q4FY25
|
Q-o-Q (%)
|
FY25
|
FY24
|
Y-o-Y (%)
|
Operating Revenue
|
1,386
|
1,192
|
16.2%
|
1,321
|
4.9%
|
5,056
|
4,651
|
8.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
156
|
132
|
18.6%
|
153
|
2.2%
|
575
|
514
|
11.7%
|
Margin (%)
|
11.3%
|
11.1%
|
23 Bps
|
11.6%
|
(29) Bps
|
11.4%
|
11.1%
|
31 Bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|
71
|
84
|
(16.2)%
|
65
|
9.0%
|
336
|
308
|
8.8%
|
Margin (%)
|
5.1%
|
7.1%
|
(198) Bps
|
4.9%
|
19 Bps
|
6.6%
|
6.6%
|
1 Bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit After Tax (PAT)
|
65
|
64
|
1.7%
|
52
|
25.5%
|
255
|
227
|
12.4%
|
Margin (%)
|
4.7%
|
5.4%
|
(67) Bps
|
3.9%
|
77 Bps
|
5.1%
|
4.9%
|
17 Bps
About Minda Corporation (BSE: 538962; NSE: MINDACORP)
Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The Company was incorporated in 1985. Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The Company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses Mechatronics, Information and Connected Systems and Plastic and Interior for auto OEMs. These products cater to 2/3 wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, off-roaders and after-market. The Company has a diversified customer base including Indian and global original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 customers.
For assimilating the latest technologies, Minda Corporation has a dedicated R&D facility and collaborations with the pioneers and leaders of the automobile industry. This has provided Minda Corporation with the cutting-edge in product design and technology to meet strict international quality standards.
For further information on Minda Corporation visit .
Safe Harbour
This release contains statements that contain“forward looking statements” including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Minda Corporation future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Minda Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.
Legal Disclaimer:
