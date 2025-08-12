403
Vinpearl Signs MOU With Three Leading South Korean Tourism Companies
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 August 2025 - Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three of South Korea's premier travel enterprises: Hanatour, Marketing Highlands, and HKG Co., Ltd. (formerly Hank Golf). This landmark agreement marks a significant step in Vinpearl's strategy to penetrate the key South Korean market, boosting both the company's profile and Vietnam's reputation as a preferred global destination for South Korean travelers.
General Secretary To Lam, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min Seok, and other high-ranking officials from both nations at the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between Vinpearl and South Korean enterprises.
The signing ceremony took place at the Vietnam - South Korea Business Forum, attended by General Secretary To Lam, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min Seok, and other high-ranking officials from both nations.
During the event, Vinpearl and its partners, South Korean travel leaders Hanatour, Marketing Highlands, and HKG Co., Ltd., signed a strategic MoU to intensify their promotional activities for both Vinpearl's offerings and Vietnamese tourism.
The companies will collaborate closely to achieve their shared goal of attracting five million South Korean visitors by 2025, introducing Vietnam as a prime destination and elevating Vinpearl's appeal as the preferred choice for South Korean tourists.
Simultaneously, Vinpearl and its partners will ramp up their marketing efforts and broaden their distribution networks in South Korea. This will ensure a steady and reliable flow of customers, while also strengthening the long-term relationship between the companies.
The partnership will also extend Vinpearl's premium product ecosystem and introduce new destinations to over 7,500 retail travel agencies in South Korea, giving more than 46,000 golf members the chance to play and compete at Vinpearl's international-standard courses throughout Vietnam.
Mrs. Ngo Thi Huong, Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at Vinpearl , stated: "Our collaboration with three of South Korea's premier tourism enterprises represents a significant move in our strategy to become a leading international destination. We are confident that by leveraging Vinpearl's exceptional infrastructure and services alongside our partners' widespread distribution capabilities, we will develop compelling tourism products and reinforce Vietnam's status as the preferred destination for travelers from South Korea."
With a comprehensive ecosystem of products, from entertainment and resorts to shopping, in key coastal destinations such as Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vinpearl has consistently been a top choice for South Korean tourists for years, and remains a pioneer in attracting key international markets.
The agreement between Vinpearl and its three South Korean partners not only opens a new chapter in their strategic cooperation but also marks a significant milestone in Vinpearl's journey toward deeper international integration. This move further positions Vietnam as a premier resort hub in the Asia-Pacific region and cultivates a strong, cooperative relationship between Vietnam and South Korea in a new era of development.
