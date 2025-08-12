Techmediabreaks Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) Launches New Corporate Website And Brand Identity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Izotropic (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) , a medical device company focused on innovative imaging technologies for improved breast cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment, has unveiled a redesigned corporate website at izocorp along with a refreshed brand identity. The updated site offers streamlined navigation, expanded content and multimedia resources that communicate the Company's value proposition and commercialization strategy. The rebrand introduces the corporate tagline“Advanced Imaging. Accessible Care.” and a dedicated product tagline for its flagship IzoView Breast CT Imaging System,“Engineered for Today's Challenges and Tomorrow's Care Models.”

About Izotropic

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp

