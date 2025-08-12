EV Sales Skyrocket As US Tax Credit Window Shrinks

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicle sales in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks as buyers rush to purchase battery electric vehicles (BEVs) before the federal tax credit for EV purchases expires. Established under the Bush administration in 2008 and adapted by the following two administrations, the tax credit supported hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle purchases in the U.S. and played a key role in getting the country's nascent electric vehicle industry off the ground.

Hopefully, the uptick in sales during the final months of the tax credit will give all EV industry actors, such as Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) , a major boost that sets them up to...

Read More>>

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by IBN