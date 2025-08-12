403
Jordan Armed Forces Continue Delivering Aid To Gaza By Airdrops With International Partners
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 12 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Tuesday conducted an airdrop operation to deliver aid to Gaza.
The airdrop operation included aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France, and Italy, delivering 75 tonnes of food and relief aid.
The latest operation brings the total JAF airdrops to 152, in addition to 325 conducted with other countries, which all in total have delivered 762 tonnes of aid since the resumption of airdrops on 27 July.
