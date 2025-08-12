Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President

2025-08-12 02:02:24
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was received by His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during a meeting on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Dr. Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini.

