Amir Receives Written Message From Egyptian President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
The message was received by His Excellency Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi during a meeting on Tuesday with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar Dr. Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbini.
