Fostering Positive Corporate Cultures

MENAFN - 3BL) Kim Allman|Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy

At Gen, we're committed to creating an environment where each person can be heard and valued. Embracing a variety of perspectives fuels our innovation and strengthens us as a team, allowing everyone to continue to learn from each other. June marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and progress made in the struggle for equal rights while reflecting on the work still needed to achieve full inclusion.

Since its founding in 2011, the Pride Business Forum (PBF) has collaborated with businesses across Czechia to make their workplaces more supportive for LGBTQ+ people. The organization provides workshops, toolkits and other resources to help companies foster positive corporate cultures as well as policies and programs that work for everyone.

Avast, one of our Cyber Safety brands, has been a member of the Pride Business Forum since 2020. Our support, which includes donations to the PBF Fund, enhances the organization's work to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ professionals throughout Czechia, where acceptance of queer individuals remains a challenge.

“Many of us still have to hide in workplaces,” Czeslaw Walek, Chairman of PBF's Board of Trustees, said at a recent event .“And in small towns, there isn't always support. We need businesses and communities to stand by us.”

Through our partnership, PBF provides our teams with training sessions led by their in-house experts, consulting hours for Gen HR professionals to ask specific questions and the opportunity to join multiple knowledge-sharing events, including the annual Pride Business Forum Conference .

Our contributions also support PBF's efforts to elevate LGBTQ+ experiences in Czechia, such as the organization's live Voices series. This series features stories from professionals across industries who have come out at work and awards for companies leading the charge for LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

In addition to these efforts, we support The Trevor Project and TrevorSpace , the organization's affirming online community for LGBTQ+ young people. TrevorSpace has welcomed 37,500 new users over the past year, bringing its total number of lifetime users to more than 690,000 in more than 200 countries.

For more on how we help all of our employees thrive at work, check out our Belonging strategy .