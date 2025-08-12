Back To School Starts With Better Sleep: Essentia Brings Wellness To The Dorm With Organic, EMF-Protected Sleep Essentials

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As students of all ages head into a new school year, one essential factor for academic success often goes overlooked: sleep. Essentia Organic Mattress , the leader in performance sleep innovation, is on a mission to bring health and wellness to the forefront. Its range of organic, EMF-protected mattresses and toppers is perfectly suited to support students' academic success and overall well-being, especially during back-to-school season.

Sleep isn't just rest; it is the foundation of cognitive function, emotional regulation, and a strong immune system. For today's students, however, achieving truly restorative sleep can be challenging due to a constant stream of digital devices and less-than-ideal environments of dorm rooms. Essentia's products are engineered to address these modern stressors, creating a sleep surface that supports both physical recovery and mental clarity.

"A dorm mattress is often the antithesis of a healthy sleep environment, carrying years of dust mites, allergens, and who knows what else," says Jack Dell'Accio, founder and CEO of Essentia. "Our goal is to give students and parents peace of mind with healthy, high-performance sleep products that actually support the demands of school life, whether it's kindergarten or college. This is an investment in a student's ability to focus, learn, and thrive."

Essentia's Zero Gravity Organic Latex Topper features Essentia's patented EMF Protection Foam . This technology contains informed quartz, which works to counteract the erratic frequencies from devices like phones and Wi-Fi, preventing blood cells from clumping together to promote optimal oxygen flow and faster cellular repair while you sleep.

Essentia's organic mattresses , toppers, and pillows are made with GOLS-certified organic latex and patented Beyond Latex organic foam, free from chemical flame retardants, polyurethane foams, and vinyl. This reduces VOC exposure and ensures the students' bedroom or dorm room has cleaner air quality, which is critical for respiratory health and focus.

Naturally resistant to bed bugs, dust mites, and allergens, as reported by Dr. Robert G Hamilton of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine during a test of Essentia's organic foams. The brand's breathable foam and airflow design keep students cool throughout the night, while their organic pillows and sheets support spinal alignment and comfort.

Essentia's lifestyle models like The Grateful Eight and The Venti Double-Sided organic mattress offer accessible pricing and comfort preferences.. These options provide wellness-grade performance at a price point suitable for students and families alike.

For a limited time, Essentia is making it easier than ever to upgrade any sleep space into a health-promoting sleep sanctuary with special Back to School offers . From August 1 to September 30, shoppers can save 25% on the Zero Gravity Topper+ Comfort Latex Pillow and 15% on the Kids Collection, which includes the LaLa, GBJ, and Body Guard models.

Whether it's a child's bedroom or a new dorm room, Essentia provides the ultimate tools for students to show up rested, focused, and ready to take on the school year.

About Essentia Organic Mattress:

Essentia Organic Mattress is the pioneer behind the world's only Beyond LatexTM organic foam mattress, dedicated to delivering a superior sleep experience that goes beyond comfort. Our patented, non-toxic, and certified organic technology is scientifically designed to extend Deep and REM Sleep cycles by 20% to 60%, ensuring you wake up revitalized and ready to seize the day.

As an eco-luxury brand, Essentia is committed to eliminating harmful toxins, allergens, and off-gasses commonly found in synthetic mattresses, offering a clean and safe sleep environment that supports your health and the planet. Our vegan, cruelty-free products are celebrated by professional athletes, health experts, and eco-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on quality or sustainability.

At Essentia, we pour our energy into creating the most advanced sleep solutions, so you can pour yours into living your most vibrant life. Discover the Essentia difference and experience sleep like never before. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress

