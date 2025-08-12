Bacardi Plants 60 Trees To Celebrate 60 Years In Bermuda
The initiative, called“60 Trees for 60 Years,” commemorates the company's six decades in Bermuda, where it established its global headquarters in 1965. First introduced in 1862 by Don Facundo Bacardí Massó, BACARDÍ rum called Santiago de Cuba home for nearly a century, until the family-owned company was forced into exile in 1960 following the Cuban Revolution. Seeking a new home where it could rebuild with stability and opportunity, Bacardi chose Bermuda-a decision that marked the beginning of a new chapter in the company's remarkable history.
As part of the Bermudian initiative, Bacardi staff members volunteered to plant the trees, contributing directly to improving biodiversity, shade canopy, and long-term conservation outcomes on Trunk Island.
“This initiative is a living tribute to the strong roots Bacardi has planted in Bermuda,” said Douglas Mello, Managing Director of Bacardi in Bermuda.“It reflects not only our gratitude to the community but also our ongoing commitment to protecting the environment and natural beauty of the island we call home.”
The Bacardi relationship with BAMZ and BZS spans over a decade, most notably through its support of the environmental restoration of Trunk Island. The“60 Trees” project builds on that legacy and aligns with the company's global commitment to invest in its communities to help protect people and planet.
This tree planting marks the first in a series of initiatives taking place throughout the year to honor the company's milestone anniversary in Bermuda.
