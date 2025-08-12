Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT ) ("Altimmune" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded securities of Altimmune between August 10, 2023 through June 25, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Altimmune securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 6, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Altimmune, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for obesity and liver disease, including MASH (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis).

According to the complaint, on June 26, 2025, Altimmune issued a press release announcing topline results from its IMPACT Phase 2b trial of Pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Despite management's repeated positive statements ahead of the results, the Company revealed a failure to achieve statistical significance in the fibrosis reduction primary endpoint, citing a higher-than-expected placebo response. While a positive trend was observed, this key metric fell short.

Following this announcement, Altimmune's stock price sharply dropped 53.2% in a single day, from a close of $7.71 on June 25, 2025, to a close of $3.61 on June 26, 2025.

If you are an Altimmune investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

[email protected]

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Berger Montague

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED