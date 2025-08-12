Hexagon Agility To Deliver Fuel Systems For X15N Natural Gas-Powered Trucks In Major Mexican Rollout

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites and the world's leading provider of compressed natural gas (CNG/RNG) fuel systems, has received an order for fuel systems for 100 heavy-duty trucks to be operated by Trayecto, the largest trucking company in Mexico.

This deployment is a major milestone for the region and made possible through collaboration with Kenworth Mexicana. All of these new trucks will feature Cummins' X15N engine, coupled with Hexagon Agility's largest available onboard CNG fuel systems. This configuration for Trayecto will deliver the largest hauling capacity achieved to date by commercial CNG trucks.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for clean trucking in Mexico, where fleets have long-awaited access to a viable alternative to diesel for heavy-duty, long-haul applications," said Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer for Hexagon Agility. "We are grateful that our proven fuel systems can be part of a winning combination to bring more affordable and cleaner commercial transportation to Trayecto."

Natural gas goes head-to-head with diesel

With heavy vehicle weights and demanding routes, the combination of the new game-changing X15N engine and Hexagon Agility's fuel systems enables these trucks to have a driving range of over 1000 kilometers while hauling very heavy loads - critical for maintaining operational efficiency.

With power ratings up to 500 hp (~370 kW) and torque up to 1850 lb.-ft (~2500 Nm), X15N powered trucks meet the demands of long-haul heavy-duty fleet operators, delivering performance that matches diesel while reducing emissions.

Timing

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025.

For more information:

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 988 92 161 | [email protected]

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | [email protected]

About Trayecto

Trayecto is the biggest freight transportation company in Mexico. With more than 5,300 trucks, more than 11,000 trailers and more than 10,500 transportation and logistics professionals, it is a company with a high sense of safety, security, and environmental care. Trayecto provides the most complete portfolio of transportation services in Mexico, including regular and specialized cargo, transporting different types of goods, such as: domestic, food grade, hazmat, gases, chemicals, beverages, intermodal (last mile and ports), controlled temperature, and vehicles, with both national and international coverage.

About Kenworth Mexicana

Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, specializes in the design and manufacture of The World's Best® heavy- and medium-duty trucks. As a leader in the development of advanced clean diesel powertrains, zero and near-zero emissions vehicles, connected truck technologies and advanced driver assistance systems, Kenworth is creating transportation solutions to drive a better world. Kenworth's International home page is . Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

