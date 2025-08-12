Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Massage Socks (FJK-529)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to enjoy a soothing foot massaging experience at any time or place," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the CIRCULATION SOCKS. My design would be easy to use, and it would provide added comfort and relaxation."

The invention provides a new line of smart socks. In doing so, it offers electronic massage capabilities for the wearer. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. It also offers an alternative to using traditional massage products. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to control and use so it is ideal for the general population, especially those with chronic or acute foot conditions.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-FJK-529, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED