Duke Energy Environmental Consultant Leads Duke Energy's Program To Restore His Childhood Fishing Waters


(MENAFN- 3BL) Senior Environmental Consultant Justin Dycus grew up fishing on the Pee Dee River. Today, he's helping lead Duke Energy's efforts to restore it.
As a senior environmental consultant, Justin spends his days monitoring water quality, tracking fish populations, and restoring ecosystems across the Carolinas.
From electrofishing surveys to spawning studies, Justin's work is helping species like the American shad return to rivers they haven't reached in over a century.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

