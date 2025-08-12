Duke Energy Environmental Consultant Leads Duke Energy's Program To Restore His Childhood Fishing Waters
As a senior environmental consultant, Justin spends his days monitoring water quality, tracking fish populations, and restoring ecosystems across the Carolinas.
From electrofishing surveys to spawning studies, Justin's work is helping species like the American shad return to rivers they haven't reached in over a century.
