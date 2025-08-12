Principal Financial Group®: Integrating Sustainable Investing Practices

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published in Principal Financial Group 2024 Sustainability Report

Integrating sustainable investing practices

Our global investment philosophy

We aim to provide clients with sustainable investment options that offer competitive, risk-adjusted returns and utilize a holistic view of factors influencing risk and return to help create added value for clients over time.

Our approach

Our sustainable investing beliefs are grounded in fostering relationships with investors and communities by offering products and solutions that align with their values.

Our philosophy includes:



Consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration

Creating sustainable investment products

Engagement and stewardship Responsible proxy voting

Sustainable investing oversight and collaboration

Principal Asset ManagementSM has multiple levels of oversight and collaboration for sustainable investing. Our Sustainable Investing Oversight Committee helps assure implementation of funds and strategies in accordance with the appropriate sustainability-related definitions. Our Sustainable Investment Council supports the sharing of best practices among investment professionals when they're constructing and managing client portfolios. Finally, our Sustainable Investing Team helps ensure our investment professionals have the information and resources they need to create and maintain sustainable investment products and solutions for clients.



$712.1B: Principal Financial Group, Inc. total assets under management (AUM) in billions as of December 31, 2024 $559.1B : Principal Asset Management – Investment Management1 managed AUM in billions as of December 31, 2024

For purposes of our sustainability report, as of December 31, 2024, the assets under management for Principal Financial Group were $712.1 billion, of which $559.1 billion is managed by Principal Asset Management - Investment Management and $124.3 billion is managed by Principal Asset Management - International Pension.

Our actions and performance in 2024

Throughout 2024 we continued advancing our sustainable investing efforts:



Provided access to sustainable investing training to all Principal employees to empower them to understand our sustainable investment capabilities to better serve clients and customers.

Firm's sustainable investing AUM2 increased to approximately 63%, with market appreciation and client demand as contributing factors.

Introduced an enhanced Principal Asset Management sustainable investing website that provides an improved user experience and a wider array of resources to help investors understand the crucial elements of our sustainable investing capabilities across the globe. Launched six new sustainable investment products based on client demand.

What's next

In 2025, the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), climate regulations in California, and climate- related disclosures in Singapore all require insight into portfolio emissions. We are making progress on collecting and analyzing scope 3 emissions data. As the first CSRD reports are being published, we expect data coverage from underlying companies to continue to improve as a result.

