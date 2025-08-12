Ascend, Inc. Named To Inc. 5000 List For Second Consecutive Year, Recognizing Sustained Growth And Resilience

Ascend is a 2025 Inc. 5000 Company!

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascend, Inc. announced today that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. This year's ranking marks a significant jump, reflecting the company's remarkable growth and resilience in a competitive and dynamic business landscape.

Ascend achieved a ranking of No. 866 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 from last year's debut at No. 1575, demonstrating a consistent dedication to client success, an employee-driven culture, and strategic growth initiatives. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment of independent businesses.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year is an incredible honor and our moving up over 700 spots really validates our team's hard work and dedication," said Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend.“This repeated recognition truly reflects our strategic vision and the agility of every individual at Ascend who embraces excellence and consistently delivers exceptional value for our clients, year after year.”

This year's Inc. 5000 recognition highlights companies that have demonstrated remarkable resilience, a quality deeply embedded in Ascend's culture . In an ever-evolving market, Ascend's commitment to team members and clients has allowed it to not only navigate challenges but to consistently achieve significant growth.

"Change is a challenge for every organization, but at Ascend, it has revealed our greatest strength: our people," said Kathryn Aspromonte, SVP of Sales at Ascend. "Thanks to the grit, passion, and adaptability of our sales and delivery teams, we didn't just survive - we have thrived, achieving double-digit growth in the face of economic uncertainty.”

The Inc. 5000 recognition provides Ascend with further national exposure and cements its position as a leader in the UKG partner ecosystem. Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. adds,“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision. These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro, WFM and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend's talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

