Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 Calls For Final Submissions

Deadline for the fifth edition of the Automechanika Dubai Awards is approaching, including new awards, Distributor of the Year and Rising Star in Automotive Aftermarket, recognising outstanding distributors and exceptional young professionals from across the GCC

The ceremony is set to take place on 10 December 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre The diversity and calibre of early entries reaffirm the awards' position as a leading platform celebrating global best practices and regional excellence Nominations for the fifth annual Automechanika Dubai Awards are now open. The grand finale will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre on 10 December 2025 during the 22nd edition of Automechanika Dubai, where they will celebrate global best practices and regional excellence.

This year's ceremony will feature two new awards. Taking place under the Service Excellence category, the Distributor of the Year Award will recognise outstanding independent aftermarket distributors from across the Middle East. The Rising Star in Automotive Aftermarket Award, meanwhile, will shine a spotlight on the most promising professionals under the age of 30 as part of the event's People category.

All entries must be submitted by 15 August. The shortlist of finalists for the 2025 awards will be unveiled in mid-October.

Tommy Le, Show Manager for Automechanika Dubai, said, "The Automechanika Dubai Awards continue to reflect the ambition, creativity and momentum that have come to define the Middle East and Africa's automotive aftermarket sector."

"This year's edition will feature 15 awards spanning the categories of Service Excellence, People, Products and Transformation," Le continued . "With two brand new trophies, highlighting excellence, innovation and long-term potential in the fields of distribution and talent, I have no doubt that the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 will be the most competitive and exciting to date."

Submissions will be assessed by an independent panel of regional and international industry experts, using rigorous evaluation criteria to gauge their impact, innovation and contribution to the region's automotive aftermarket sector.

With more than 400 entries, the 2024 edition saw 54 finalists go head-to-head in Dubai. Organisers say that the quality of early nominations for the 2025 awards has been extremely high, and include submissions from the GCC, Kenya, Europe, and the US showcasing innovation, sustainability, and service excellence from established players and emerging disruptors in the automotive aftermarket.

The Automechanika Dubai Awards programme, which awards companies and individuals within four categories, including Service Excellence, Products, Transformation, and People, plays a central role in shaping industry standards and celebrating success. From product safety and sustainability to car care and mobile services, this year's accolades are designed to champion those helping to drive excellence across the Gulf's automotive aftermarket sector.

Judging for the 2025 edition will be led by a distinguished panel of industry leaders, including Nasir Saif Sultan AlSeeri, Head of VIP Vehicles Maintenance Section at Dubai Government Workshop; Alan Whaley, Founder and Chairman of AMENA Auto; Dr. Maya Ben Dror, Co-founder and COO of ComplexChaos, Chairperson of Women in Mobility, and Venture Partner at NextGear Ventures; and Frank Schlehuber, Senior Consultant for Market Affairs at the European Association of Automotive Suppliers, alongside several other respected experts. (See below for the full panel).

Gaitri Jeswani, Chief Operations Officer at Eurodiesel Services LLC and recipient of the Women in Automotive Aftermarket award at the Automechanika Dubai Awards 2024, shared , " I am truly honoured and humbled to receive the Women in Automotive Aftermarket award, which reflects the hard work of the entire Eurodiesel Services team. This recognition inspires me to keep advocating for inclusivity, mentorship, and innovation in our evolving industry. I'm grateful for the support that drives us to push boundaries and create positive change for future generations."

In addition to receiving the award, Jeswani will serve as an honorary judge on this year's Automechanika Dubai Awards panel.

Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 9-11 December 2025, the upcoming edition of Automechanika Dubai is based around six key pillars: sustainability, electrification and digitalisation, innovation, training, recruitment and safety. Returning features include the Automechanika Academy, Innovation4Mobility, the Automechanika Awards, the Pitstop Challenge, the Modern Workshop and the Lubricants, Base Oil and Additives Conference.

The show will feature 10 product sections, including Parts & Components, Electrics & Electronics, Accessories & Customising, Car Wash, Care & Detailing, Body & Paint, Diagnostics & Repair, Oils, Lubricants & Fuels, Tyres & Batteries, Digital Solutions & Services, and a new product area focusing on Connectivity & Autonomous Driving.

Companies and individuals wishing to enter should visit, the Automechanika Dubai Awards page .

Judging Panel - Automechanika Dubai Awards 2025 (Listed in no particular order)



Nasir Saif Sultan AlSeeri - Head of VIP Vehicles Maintenance Section, Dubai Government Workshop

Alan Whaley - Founder and Chairman, AMENA Auto

Dr. Maya Ben Dror - Chairperson, Women in Mobility

Frank Schlehuber - Senior Consultant Market Affairs, European Association of Automotive Suppliers

Dr. Hamad Al Jassmi - Director, Emirates Center for Mobility Research, UAE University

Ghanim Mohammad Al Falasi - Senior Vice President, Director General Office, Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO)

Heiko Seitz - Global & Middle East eMobility Leader | Partner, PwC

Gaitri Jeswani - Chief Operating Officer, Eurodiesel Services LLC

Graham Threlfall - Business Development Manager MEA, Akzo Nobel UAE Paints LLC

Vishal Pandey - Director, Glasgow Research & Consulting

Subhashree Ramarathnam - Associate Director, Frost & Sullivan

Dr. Nima Mehrdadi - Vice President Aftermarket Middle East, Africa, CA & India; Managing Director, Hella Middle East FZE/LLC

Tufan Baysal - Director - Aftermarket, Niterra Middle East FZE Dr. Hemachandran K - Director - AI Research Centre, Woxen University

About Automechanika Dubai

Automechanika Dubai is the largest international automotive aftermarket trade show in the Middle East taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre between 9-11 December 2025. Automechanika Dubai acts as the central trading link for markets that are difficult to reach connecting the wider Middle East, Africa, Asia and key CIS countries.



For more information, please visit our website