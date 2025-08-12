Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case: No Evidence Found At 13Th Site After Search Excavation To Continue

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Aug 12 (IANS) No evidence was found at the 13th burial site after an extensive search by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged mass grave case, at the end of excavation work on Tuesday in the temple town of Dharmasthala located in Karnataka's Mangaluru district, sources said.

Sources added that the excavation would continue on Wednesday as well.

The SIT conducted the excavation using a drone-mounted ground penetrating radar (GPR).

After marking the burial site, the digging was carried out with two earthmovers until late Tuesday evening, despite the rain.

Sources confirmed that the authorities dug as deep as 18 feet but could not retrieve anything.

Tuesday's operation was significant as the unidentified masked man, who is also the complainant, had claimed that he had buried more than a dozen bodies of women and girls allegedly killed after sexual assault.

Excavation was conducted at multiple points within the 13th burial site.

The complainant moved around the area throughout the day, guiding the teams, and the SIT followed his directions during the digging.

SIT Chief and Director General of Police, Pronab Mohanty, arrived at the site to monitor the operation and, after holding discussions with officers, left the spot.

As nothing was found, the pits were refilled.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese and a team of 60 people, including officers and civic workers, carried out the operation.

GPR scanning was conducted not only around the 13th location identified by the witness and complainant, but also along the roadside for a stretch of more than 100 metres on the Netravathi–Ajikoori road.

Sources said a decision on whether to carry out further excavation work would be taken in Wednesday's meeting.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP on Tuesday raised the issue of the Dharmasthala murders in the Assembly and urged Home Minister G. Parameshwara to make a statement on the case to put an end to rumours circulating on social media and in the society.

BJP MLA and party's State General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar, raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Assembly, said that for the last 12 to 13 days, developments have been taking place targeting the religious centre.

"We welcome the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and have no objection to bringing out the truth. However, under the pretext of investigation, attempts are being made to degrade and defame a Hindu religious centre," he added.

"If social media reports and statements are taken into consideration, it is clear they are targeting Dharmasthala. It is an attack on our faith and devotion. We have information that even after 16 sites have been excavated, as per the statements of the unidentified complainant, nothing has been found," he said.

"The state government should maintain the sanctity of the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre. The Home Minister should make a statement on the progress of the investigation. How many more sites are you going to excavate?" Sunil Kumar asked.

Responding to BJP leader Sunil Kumar's allegations, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that following a complaint and a demand from the local community on July 19, the SIT was formed and the investigation is in progress.

The probe should be completed within the given time frame, he added.

"It is not possible to excavate hundreds of sites. After the investigation reaches a certain stage, the SIT will submit a report, and I will make a statement then," he said.