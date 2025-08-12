Radio Nasim To Go Off Air After 13 Years
KABUL (Pajhwok): Radio Nasim, which operates in central Daikundi and Bamyan provinces, has announced ceasing broadcasts after 13 years.
Radio Nasim, on its Facebook page, wrote:“After thirteen years of standing in solidarity with the people of Daikundi and Bamyan, the Radio Nasim network will be shutting down”.
However, Radio Nasim did not mention the reason for going off air, but assured its audience that it would resume activities once“conditions improve”.
