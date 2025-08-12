Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Radio Nasim To Go Off Air After 13 Years

Radio Nasim To Go Off Air After 13 Years


2025-08-12 02:00:19
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Radio Nasim, which operates in central Daikundi and Bamyan provinces, has announced ceasing broadcasts after 13 years.

Radio Nasim, on its Facebook page, wrote:“After thirteen years of standing in solidarity with the people of Daikundi and Bamyan, the Radio Nasim network will be shutting down”.

However, Radio Nasim did not mention the reason for going off air, but assured its audience that it would resume activities once“conditions improve”.

hz/ma

MENAFN12082025000174011037ID1109918852

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search