Panjsher: 2,539 Carats Of Emeralds Sold For $347,850

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): The Department of Mines and Petroleum in central Panjsher province has sold 2,539 carats of emeralds for 347,850 US dollars at the ninth auction, an official said on Tuesday.

A statement quoting Governor Hafiz Mohammad Agha Hakim said the high-quality emeralds of Panjshir have been able to connect Afghanistan with global markets and play an important role in attracting the attention of domestic and foreign investors.

He said this amount of emeralds has been sold to domestic and foreign traders.

“This auction was held in the presence of national and international traders and relevant institutions, and its process was transparent and competitive”, he said.

According to the statement, after being examined and packaged, the mined emeralds were placed in the presence of the auction's supervisory board to maintain transparency and trust in the sales process.

It said Lyon; a Chinese trader, also participated in the auction.

