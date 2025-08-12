Reagan Foundation And GE Aerospace Announce 15Th Class Of GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program Recipients To Receive $40,000 Each

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nearly $10 Million Awarded to More Than 236 Students Since 2011 SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, in partnership with GE Aerospace, recognized this year's class of GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program recipients. Selected for their exemplary leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship, the 2025 Scholars are:

Nachammai Annamalai Mooresville, NC Princeton University Grant Feldman Freehold, NJ University of Florida Alex Goetsch Cedar Falls, IA University of North Dakota Liliana Katz-Hollander Kensington, MD Smith College Logan Lee Honolulu, HI Yale University Tyler Ly Danville, CA University of California, Berkeley Kenton Michael Oak Hill, OH The Ohio State University Radha Munver Englewood Cliffs, NJ Harvard University Anna Claire Rutledge Saraland, AL University of Alabama Diya Sreedhar Irvine, CA Harvard University

These 10 high school graduates will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years toward college expenses. To date, the scholarship program, now in its 15th year, has awarded $9.42 million to 236 students from 42 states and attending more than 120 undergraduate campuses. 2025 recipients were recognized at an exclusive Scholars Retreat at the Reagan Library, including leadership-development activities and a formal awards program.

To qualify, students must:



Demonstrate the attributes of leadership, integrity, drive, and citizenship within their communities, schools, and workplaces

Display strong academic performance (minimum 3.0 grade point average/4.0 scale or equivalent)

Be citizens of the United States of America

Be current high school seniors attending high school within the United States, (including any U.S. territories or commonwealths), and graduating in the current academic year. Applicants living on a U.S. Armed Forces base and attending high school outside the U.S. are eligible. Plan to enroll in a full‐time undergraduate course of study at an accredited four‐year college or university in the United States for the entire upcoming academic school year

"We are proud to welcome these extraordinary young leaders into our network of accomplished GE-Reagan Foundation Scholars across the country - now 15 years and nearly 250 leaders strong," said Richard Schroeder, Chief Education Programming Officer, Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "As our 2025 recipients set out to contribute to college communities around the country, we are honored to deploy them in the name of President Reagan in an effort to advance his enduring legacy and principals."

"The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholars program exemplifies the shared legacy of GE Aerospace and President Reagan in fostering leadership and civic responsibility," said Meghan Thurlow, President of the GE Aerospace Foundation. "Through this partnership, we celebrate the remarkable promise of this year's scholarship recipients, who embody the values that drive progress and inspire future generations."

The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program has been cited nationally as a top college scholarship, including recently by Forbes . Information and an online application for the 2026 GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program will be available in the fall. For information, contact [email protected] .

Congratulations to our 2025 recipients, their high schools and the universities they plan on attending this fall.

About the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with advancing his legacy and principles – individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.

The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, CA, the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Reagan Leadership Academy, and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, DC.

The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential, and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. More information is available at .

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE ) is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 45,000 commercial and 25,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at .

