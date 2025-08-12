Conformal Medical Closes $32 Million Series D Extension To Advance Its Next-Generation Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion Technology
"We are pleased to have treated over 100 patients with the next-generation AcuFORMTM System, with impressive deliverability and safety performance to date," said James Reinstein, President and CEO of Conformal Medical. "We look forward to building upon this robust body of evidence to further validate our one-size strategy, and the promising experience from our GLACE trial, demonstrating successful use of ICE guidance as it would eliminate the need for general anesthesia and intubation for these procedures."
Conformal Medical's proprietary CLAAS AcuFORM technology features a foam-based architecture designed to conform to a broad range of LAA anatomies with only two sizes. The AcuFORM device may also accelerate the shift to ICE-guided LAAO closure due to simplified sizing and seal confirmation, thereby potentially eliminating the need for a procedural transesophageal echocardiogram and general anesthesia. This is a significant advancement with the potential to shift clinical practice to a single-operator procedure that is less invasive for patients. The company remains focused on completing the CONFORM and GLACE clinical trials to demonstrate its safety profile and ability to offer breakthrough solutions that address unmet clinical needs and transform the way Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion is treated.
Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor, and Gunderson Dettmer acted as legal counsel to Conformal Medical in this transaction.
About CONFORM Pivotal Trial
The CONFORM Pivotal Trial is a prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Conformal CLAAS AcuFORM System compared to other commercially available left atrial appendage (LAA) devices. The trial plans to randomize approximately 1,600 patients at sites worldwide and is now >30% enrolled. It aims to generate pivotal data supporting next-generation stroke prevention therapies for individuals with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are seeking an alternative to long-term oral anticoagulation. For more information, visit .
About Conformal Medical
Conformal Medical, Inc. is a medical device company developing devices to prevent stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. The company's proprietary technology is intended to make left atrial appendage closure a same-day, single-operator procedure. For more information, visit .
CAUTION: Investigational Device .
The CLAAS System is limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.
