Hindupact AHAD Exposes Rutgers Report On Hindutva As Hinduphobic Launches Sharp Rebuttal With Hindutva In America: A Case For Inclusion And Representation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AHAD's counter-report, "Hindutva and the American Dream: A Counter-Narrative to Hindutva in America Report by Rutgers University ," uses breakthrough AI to expose "institutionalized Hinduphobia masquerading as scholarship."

Technology That Sees Through Bias

The AHAD report utilized Tattwa's HinduHate Detector and Counter-Narrative Generator, which employs a model based on over 150 books, peer-reviewed studies, investigative reports, and global media archives. The system dissects sentiment, bias, narrative manipulation, fact omission, and source bias with unprecedented precision.

Ajay Shah, Founder of HinduPACT, explains: "We've built AI that doesn't just detect negative words – it unmasks systematic narrative distortion. This is about defending truth, not ideology, and holding academics accountable when they cross the line into discrimination."

Key Findings

The analysis of the Rutgers report utilizes the term "Hindutva" or the essence of Hindu dharma in a consistently pejorative manner. The report also associates inflammatory labels such as "fascist" and "supremacist" with Hindu identity, without offering substantiated evidence for such claims. Despite its sweeping conclusions, not a single major Hindu organization was consulted to provide perspective or balance. The report is ideologically loaded, methodologically flawed, and designed to stigmatize an entire community, while conveniently omitting their positive civic, cultural, and humanitarian contributions that strengthen American society and interfaith harmony. As a result of these patterns, the Hinduphobia Risk Score for the document reached the maximum danger level.

"This report recycles colonial-era stereotypes and applies cancel-culture tactics to erase Hindu voices from public life," says Deepti Mahajan, President of HinduPACT.

Stigmatizing Civic Life

AHAD analysis shows that the Rutgers report has painted ordinary Hindu community activities, temple worship, youth camps, charitable fundraising as sinister plots. Such framing is never applied to other religious communities.

Rutgers' proposals for U.S. authorities to monitor Hindu charities highlight troubling civil rights violations. Shah said, "To cast suspicion on our community is to undermine American pluralism and First Amendment rights. Such rhetoric divides Americans when we should build unity."

HinduPACT Demands

Transparency in authorship of all such reports.Disclosure of funding and foreign influence.U.S. Department of Justice must launch investigations into Rutgers, Columbia University, and the University of Denver for potential Title VI civil rights violationsFederal receivership for programs that exclude Hindu voices.Investigations into anti-Hindu advocacy groups' extremist links.Oversight of groups eroding U.S. pluralism.Mandatory financial compliance for activist academic centers.Fair hiring practices for Hindu scholars and their inclusion in Hindu curriculum development.

The Rutgers report reflects a growing pattern of using selective narratives to marginalize American Hindus, limit their democratic participation, and distort their contributions to the U.S.

"Religious freedom is for everyone – including Hindus," Mahajan concludes. "We will not stand by while our community is deplatformed and defamed. This is about truth, justice, and the America we believe in – a nation where all faiths have equal dignity and voice."

Media Contact:

Ajay Shah

8588669661

[email protected]

SOURCE HinduPACT