2025 Vancouver International Financial Summit And 5Th Fudan Forum To Kick Off This August

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jointly hosted by, the, the, the, and the, the summit will focus on three core themes:, and. It aims to build a high-level dialogue platform with deep insight and practical value, from both Chinese and Canadian perspectives.

Distinguished Speakers to Take the Stage

As part of the summit's keynote session, Prof. Lijian Sun –a renowned Chinese economist, Director of the Fudan Financial Research Center, Distinguished Professor at Fudan University, and PhD advisor-will deliver a keynote address titled "Fudan-ZEW Economic Sentiment Index."

Developed through the deep integration of academic rigor and global perspective, the Fudan-ZEW Economic Sentiment Index captures the evolving views of leading Chinese economists on global economic dynamics, and serves as a forward-looking benchmark for investors in North America seeking strategic clarity. Prof. Sun's presentation promises to be not only an intellectual highlight, but also a bridge between Chinese academic thinking and Western investment practice–empowering participants to identify hidden opportunities and navigate structural shifts amid global uncertainty.

Tai Jiang , Chairman and CEO of FX168 Finance Group and CEO of EcoChain Financial Asset Management Group, will deliver a keynote titled

"How Stablecoins Are Redrawing the Financial Map."

As global finance enters a period of rapid transformation, stablecoins are no longer just speculative instruments–they are evolving into the dollar engines of the blockchain world, enabling cross-border settlements and functioning as decentralized financial infrastructure . Already embedded in payment systems and capital markets across emerging economies, stablecoins are bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance.

Drawing on his extensive experience in fintech and crypto asset management, Mr. Jiang will examine the strategic role stablecoins play in shaping future monetary power. His message is clear: Whoever defines the standards of stablecoin issuance will lead the next era of global finance . This keynote offers a rare lens into the quiet yet profound shift unfolding on-chain.

In addition to Prof. Sun and Mr. Jiang, several high-profile speakers will deliver keynote presentations and project showcases, including:



Dr. Qiuyi Yang | Assistant Director of Fudan Financial Research Center; Assistant Research Fellow at the Fudan Development Institute

Mr. Zhi Wang | President of Nature's Financial Group; MDRT Life Member

Ms. Christian Xu | President of MoneyBroker Canada; Founder and President of Ready Capital Mortgage Investment Trust Mr. Wei Chen | Senior Analyst at FX168 Finance Group; Host of FX168's YouTube U.S. Stock Channel

Topics will span macroeconomic trends, wealth management, real estate finance, and U.S. equities-offering diverse perspectives and actionable insights for all participants.

The summit will feature a dynamic lineup of keynotes, panel discussions, roadshows, and networking sessions. Topics range from stablecoins and digital asset infrastructure , to global portfolio strategies for high-net-worth individuals , and structural opportunities in U.S. equities . Attendees will include renowned economists, crypto finance experts, senior investment advisors, and market analysts, creating a multidimensional platform for high-quality financial dialogue and cooperation.

This event is invitation-only . Attendance is limited to invited guests to ensure quality discussions and alignment among participants.

For media or business partnership inquiries , please contact: [email protected]

Special Thanks to Our Platinum Sponsors

The 2025 Vancouver International Financial Summit & 5th Fudan Forum is made possible with the generous support of our Platinum Sponsors :

PT. FUYU Aquatic International, Nature Financial Group, and Ready Capital Mortgage Investment Trust.

With years of experience in Canada's financial landscape, these institutions are committed to fostering cross-border economic collaboration. Their leaders will join top investors and thought leaders at the summit to explore new opportunities and shape the financial future together.

The 2025 Vancouver International Financial Summit is not just an annual review-it is a launchpad for the next chapter of global finance. We warmly invite entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators with global vision and local execution power to gather, explore new financial paradigms across cycles, borders, and cultures, and co-create a new era of wealth and opportunity.

