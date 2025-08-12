Avo Announces MEDITECH Alliance Partnership To Bring Its AI-Powered Scribe Into MEDITECH's EHR

Avo is now part of MEDITECH Alliance, thanks to its platform-first AI Scribe, which is designed to meet the needs of rural and small hospitals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avo , an AI platform built to enhance clinical and operational workflows and reduce provider burnout, today announced an exciting partnership with MEDITECH , which will enable seamless integration of Avo's AI Scribe product within MEDITECH Expanse.Avo has made waves in the MEDITECH community thanks to its platform-first technology, which is designed to meet the needs of rural and community hospitals. MEDITECH customers already using Avo outside of the EHR include Berkshire Health Systems, Ozarks Healthcare, Moab Regional Hospital, Deborah Heart and Lung Center, and Pella Regional Health Center – among many others.With this formal partnership, MEDITECH hospitals can now access Avo's ambient listening technology natively in their EHR, receiving AI-driven support for documentation and enhancing their ambient notes with AI-powered summarization, care recommendations, differential diagnoses, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and coding suggestions."This partnership offers us further efficiencies by integrating Avo's AI Scribe in MEDITECH,” said Dr. Sarah Porter, Physician, Southern Ohio Medical Center.“We chose to work with Avo because Avo is not an AI Scribe first. It is an AI platform first. There's a lot more capability from the start with Avo, and we love working with their team who have proven their ability to rapidly and iteratively develop features that enhance our workflows.”Avo's AI Scribe includes:● Real-time, multi-speaker and multi-language patient encounters with ability to pause and restart multiple recordings.● Pulling of relevant patient data from MEDITECH, institutional protocols, and knowledge bases, and pushing back structured documentation into the EHR.● Generating differential diagnoses and optimizing notes for reimbursement by offering CPT and ICD code and CDI suggestions.● Summarizing relevant clinical insights and care recommendations in the structured note.● Giving the user the ability to select note writing style and preferences.Avo drives true ROI with powerful real-world results such as:● Note Efficiency: 72% reduction in documentation time● Chart Efficiency: 87% reduction in time spent per chart review● Patient Outcomes: 74% clinician-reported improvements in patient care● Revenue: 20% improvement in encounters completed in 24 hours“We're proud to partner with MEDITECH to deliver a truly integrated and intelligent experience for AI documentation,” said Dr. Joongheum Park, Chief Product & AI Officer at Avo.“We are clinicians who witnessed first-hand the increase in administrative burden within healthcare. We intentionally built an AI platform that assists care teams in a way that enhances rather than disrupts their workflows.”"We have seen the positive impact Avo has already had in improving clinician efficiency for many of our customers, and we are excited to bring their innovative solution into our EHR,” said MEDITECH Director of Product Management, Rebecca Lancaster.“We welcome them into our MEDITECH Alliance Program and look forward to our partnership.”About AvoAvo is the AI-engine used by healthcare organizations to improve care and operational outcomes in a way clinicians love. Its integrated AI platform simplifies everyday clinical tasks like documentation, charting, discharge planning, ordering and more. Avo supports every member of the care team by effortlessly incorporating guidelines, protocols, and patient data into the workflow and transforming it into actionable tools. At Avo, we believe in standardizing care with love, not alerts. Visit to learn more.About MEDITECHMEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations to expand their vision of what's possible with Expanse , the intelligent EHR platform you can trust. Expanse transforms care and ushers health systems of all sizes into the future with AI-infused solutions, personalized workflows, next-level interoperability, and predictive analytics - all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 29 countries and territories have chosen Expanse. Visit .Press Contact

