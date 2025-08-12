Freedom Forever Ranks No. 3669 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With average annual growth of 144 percent, this marks the residential solar leader's eight straight appearance on the list

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that Freedom Forever ranks No. 3669 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Now operating in 32 states, Freedom Forever has made the list for eight consecutive years, a milestone that highlights the company's steady growth and leadership in the industry.

Since it was founded in 2011, Freedom Forever has completed over 150,000 solar installations. In the past year, the company continued to scale its proprietary software platform, LIGHTSPEEED, which automates every stage of the solar project lifecycle to improve speed, accuracy and homeowner visibility. It also launched Raya , an AI-powered quoting and service assistant designed to streamline onboarding and enhance support. Along with a growing network of independent dealers, these innovations have expanded Freedom Forever's reach, delivering clean, reliable energy to tens of thousands of homeowners.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the eighth year in a row is a tremendous honor and a direct result of our team's discipline, grit and unwavering focus on delivering smarter, more reliable solar solutions," said Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever. "In a rapidly evolving energy landscape, we've continued to lead through innovation, transparency and a belief that every homeowner deserves the confidence and control that comes with clean energy - not just today, but for decades to come."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees showed exceptional growth despite navigating economic uncertainty, inflation and a shifting labor market. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, with those companies collectively adding more than 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever is one of the nation's leading residential solar installation companies, delivering best-in-class engineering, procurement, and construction services across more than 32 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Temecula, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, the company has installed over a gigawatt of solar power since its founding in 2011. Backed by a leadership team of seasoned solar experts and more than 3,000 employees, Freedom Forever empowers its national dealer network with proprietary tools like LIGHTSPEED, competitive pricing, and a unique 25-year production guarantee. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and long-term energy independence, Freedom Forever is redefining what homeowners can expect from solar. To learn more, visit .

