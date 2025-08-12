Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Shares Fall Amid SEC Subpoena Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 23, 2025, investors in Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited () saw the price of their American Depositary Shares significantly fall after the company revealed that it received a subpoena from the SEC.

Telix's revelation has prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Telix may have misled investors about certain of its drug candidates and urges Telix investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Telix's statements concerning certain of its prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.

While specific details of the firm's investigation are evolving, the triggering event surfaced after hours on July 22, 2025, when Telix revealed that it is the subject of an SEC investigation into the company's disclosures“regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.”

This news drove the price of Telix American Depositary Shares sharply lower during intraday trading on July 23, 2025.

“We're investigating whether Telix may have misled investors about the development and commercial prospects of its candidates and whether other of the company's therapies may be at issue,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Telix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ... .

