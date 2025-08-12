Angel Flight East And Lifeline Pilots Honored With National Teamwork Award For Public Benefit Flying

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) National Aeronautic Association and Air Care Alliance recognizes both nonprofit organizations for collaboration in providing free, non-emergency medical flights

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Angel Flight East and LifeLine Pilots have been jointly awarded the Public Benefit Flying Teamwork Award by the National Aeronautic Association and Air Care Alliance. This honor recognizes their exceptional collaboration in providing free, non-emergency flights for individuals in need of medical care far from home.

Public benefit flying is a vital yet often overlooked service that eliminates barriers of distance and transportation costs for those in need. Volunteer pilots donate their time, aircraft, and fuel to make the service possible. Both Angel Flight East and LifeLine Pilots offer safe, non-emergency medical and humanitarian flights. Flights are always free, and there is no limit to the number of times an eligible passenger can travel.

Often referring to one another as“sister organizations,” Angel Flight East serves residents of Northeastern states, while LifeLine Pilots serves those in the Midwest. Together, their combined regions cover nearly half of the U.S. states. They are bound not just by bordering and overlapping geography, but by a shared mission and commitment to safety and service. Their partnership is a valuable reminder: when we work together to prioritize people, we all soar higher.

“Our partnership is rooted in compassion and collaboration. By joining forces, LifeLine Pilots and Angel Flight East ensure that every passenger is matched with the safest, most efficient flight, no matter where they're located,” said Ellen Williams, Executive Director of Angel Flight East.“Every detail, from flight routes to luggage limits, is carefully coordinated with one goal in mind: making sure those in need get to the care they deserve.”

“This award celebrates not just our organizations, but our volunteer pilots who make free flights possible for thousands of passengers each year,” added Lindsey Kerr, Executive Director of LifeLine Pilots.“Pilots are essential to our mission of helping people safely access distant care such as ongoing treatments, second opinions, or scheduled surgeries.”

One such passenger is Ryan, a father of three from rural Ohio, diagnosed with prostate cancer. His treatment has required travel to multiple facilities. Angel Flight East and LifeLine Pilots works together to help Ryan access the care he needs.

Among the many pilots who bring this partnership to life is John, a dedicated volunteer from Pennsylvania who flies a Beechcraft Bonanza. When flights aren't available on the East Coast, he heads west, often flying for LifeLine Pilots just as readily as he does for Angel Flight East. John makes a conscious effort to divide his time between both groups. The organizations work together to support his flexibility, because when a passenger receives the care they need, the mission is fulfilled.

To learn more or schedule a flight, visit or .

###

Angel Flight East (AFE) is a nonprofit organization that provides free air transportation for patients who must travel long distances for essential medical care. Serving 14 states across the Northeast, AFE operates through a network of more than 400 volunteer pilots who donate their time, aircraft, and fuel. In addition to medical missions, AFE delivers emergency supplies to disaster-stricken communities and helps reunite families during times of crisis. With every flight, Angel Flight East works to ensure that distance is never a barrier to hope, healing, and connection.

Since 1981, LifeLine Pilots (LLP) has provided no-cost air transportation for financially distressed passengers with medical and humanitarian needs. For more than four decades, our volunteer pilots have flown 6.7 million nautical miles and more than 12,000 missions with a 100% safety record. Missions are facilitated for babies through senior citizens. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, LLP currently serves patients living in or traveling to the following 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The organization is a 501(c)(3) charity that is privately funded by individuals, corporations, and foundations.

