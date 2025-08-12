97-Year-Old Author Launches Practical Estate Planning Guide With A Touch Of Humor
Last Wishes 101 offers essential forms and guidance to help families plan ahead and find peace of mind. Available now at LastWishes101.
Last Wishes 101 makes estate planning simple, affordable & even fun-saving families money, stress & confusion when it matters most.We wanted to give people peace of mind without fear or financial stress. Death is inevitable-confusion afterward doesn't have to be.” - Julian J. Blum
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Last Wishes 101 : Discover Peace of Mind, co-authored by Julian J. Blum and Jennifer Sultzaberger, is a comprehensive and approachable Estate Planning guide. Designed to remove fear, confusion, and financial burden from end-of-life affairs, the guide pairs essential legal forms and checklists with a healthy dose of humor. This affordable guide will help eliminate or greatly reduce probate costs, legal and accounting fees, and taxes for an estate . Upon passing, loved ones will be able to spend time celebrating a life instead of countless hours trying to make heads or tails of bills, bank accounts, debts, and investments. For information visit LastWishes101 .
Written in plain language and available as both a printed workbook and a fillable PDF eBook, Last Wishes 101 walks users through everything from wills and directives to passwords, financial accounts, and funeral preferences. The guide includes 24 customizable forms (a $2,500+ value) and covers 28 key topics-making it one of the most comprehensive planning tools on the market.
The idea was born when Blum, then 85, began compiling essential information for his wife and realized how lacking most estate planning materials were. With over 60 years of experience in affordable housing and community advocacy, he sought to create a better alternative: clear, complete, and even enjoyable.
Last Wishes 101 : Discover Peace of Mind is available now at LastWishes101, Amazon , and Barnes & Noble .
Join Us for a Author's Signing Event
When: Saturday, September 6th, 2025 | 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Where: Barnes & Noble, Scottsdale Fiesta Shopping Center
10500 N. 90th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 (Corner of Pima & Shea)
Media Contact:
Julian J. Blum
... | (602) 615-4060
6875 E. Camelback Rd, Suite 1007, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Jennifer Sultzaberger
Last Wishes 101
+1 717-364-9636
...
