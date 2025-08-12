Team Expansion Strengthens HCS's Role As The Leader In College And University Consolidation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This expansion includes the appointment of Kevin Cavanagh as managing director, recognizing his exceptional contributions to institutional strategy and enrollment leadership. Kevin has guided several high-profile consolidations - including the Bloomfield College/Montclair State University and Mercy College/College of New Rochelle transitions - and brings a student-centered, data-informed approach to complex institutional change. His appointment reflects HCS's commitment to delivering thoughtful, tailored solutions that help institutions achieve long-term sustainability and student success.

In addition to Kevin's expanded leadership role, HCS has added a diverse group of accomplished higher education professionals whose expertise spans financial planning, governance, enrollment strategy, accreditation, and academic leadership:



Jonathan Wexler, Ed.D. – An accomplished enrollment management leader with expertise in undergraduate and graduate recruitment, financial aid leveraging, and NCAA Division I and III athletics. He serves as Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management at Nova Southeastern University, overseeing admissions across nine campuses. His research on institutional mergers led to the creation of the Merger Runway Index, a tool for assessing long-term viability.

Kristine Southard, Ph.D. – A higher education leader with nearly 30 years of experience in academic affairs, accreditation, mergers, and operational consulting across nonprofit and proprietary sectors.

Robin Bowlus – A seasoned expert in enrollment, external relations, fundraising, marketing, and communications, most recently vice president for advancement and enrollment at Bluffton University.

Nicole DeCapua, Ed.D. – A strategic and mission-driven leader in higher education with deep experience in academic affairs, student success, and institutional integration. She currently serves as Principal for Academic Affairs Integration at Montclair State University, where she leads the academic integration of Bloomfield College and supports new initiatives in academic strategy and student outcomes.

Susan Dacey – An accomplished and growth-focused higher education leader with experience overseeing end-to-end Human Resources to support institutional success. She previously served as Director of Human Resources at Bloomfield College, where she played a crucial role in Bloomfield's merger with Montclair State University.

Johnnie L. Early, Ph.D. – A distinguished academic and administrative leader with over 36 years of experience in diversity initiatives and healthcare academic leadership, having served as dean of the College of Pharmacy at The University of Toledo during its 2006 merger with the Medical University of Ohio.

Andy Jhanji – A university executive who played a key role in merging the University of Colorado Denver with its Health Sciences Center and brings deep expertise in senior leadership and advancement at flagship institutions.

Peter Laipson, Ph.D. – Former provost of Bard College at Simon's Rock, now leading affiliation efforts between Fort Hays State University and two Kansas technical colleges. Peter leads the HCS practice area in partnerships and affiliations.

Cindy McDaniel – A seasoned financial executive with specialized expertise in higher education mergers and acquisitions, she brings unique, hands-on experience from successfully orchestrating one of higher education's most complex institutional mergers. Sheila Wooten – Dean of Students and Director of Athletics at Bloomfield College of Montclair State University, recognized for shaping athletics programs and guiding the institution's NCAA integration.

This talented team enhances HCS's ability to support institutions at every stage of consolidation and transformation. From early-stage exploration to full integration, HCS offers deep experience, a research-driven approach, and a commitment to results that distinguish it in the higher ed landscape.

Whether colleges and universities consider consolidating or actively planning a merger, HCS delivers expert, actionable guidance that helps institutional leaders make confident decisions and chart a stronger course forward.

About Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions

Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions is a team of higher education veterans specializing in governance, finance, academic affairs, and student services. With expertise in university mergers, consolidations, and affiliations, HCS offers a strategic approach to complex challenges, helping institutions navigate change with confidence and care.

For more information on our team and services, call 305-209-7730 or email [email protected] . You can also visit us online at higheredconsolidation .

SOURCE Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions