The Plug Drink Ranks No.1682 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We feel very humbled to rank once again on the Inc. 5000 list," said"Last year was a significant milestone for our Company, and this year is no exception either. We recently launched The Plug Pills Jar and got onto Target, so it's been an exciting time here lately. We're grateful for all of the support from our team and loyal customers, and we're looking forward to continuing our brand's mission even further this year and beyond. Our revamped subscription and loyalty rewards programs coming this September are just the start to some of our plans."

"We feel very humbled to rank once again on the Inc. 5000 list," said Ray Kim, Co-Founder and CEO.

Post thi

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Witnessing these achievements from not just our company but other wellness brands as well makes us proud, and it also showcases consumers shifting toward more health-conscious alternatives," said Justin Kim, Co-Founder and COO . "It's an exciting time to be a part of, and we hope to one day become the first name people think of when it comes to liver health. We're teaming up with a telehealth nutrition company soon, and we believe that's just going to push us further toward our wellness goals."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About The Plug

The Plug, the leading all-natural liver health supplement brand, was founded in 2019 by brother duo Ray and Justin Kim. After viewing South Korea's advancement in the herbal recovery industry and seeing the rise of fatty liver disease (which currently affects 1 in 3 Americans), the brothers were determined to create a staple product for the American market. Enter The Plug Drink. The plant-based drink grew steadily in popularity with a heavy online presence and ultimately spread into retailers across California. With the introduction of The Plug Pills in 2023, Plug products have expanded into the retail channels of major American cities. The brand continues to grow and extend its reach, fulfilling its mission of educating consumers on the importance of liver health.

Press Contact:

Justin Kim

[email protected]

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

SOURCE The Plug Drink