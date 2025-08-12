Canary Speech Appoints Dr. Kang Hsu, Jr. As Chief Medical Officer To Lead Clinical Strategy And Expand Voice Biomarker Adoption
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Hsu to the team," said Henry O'Connell, CEO of Canary Speech. "His background in informatics, health system strategy, and patient-centered care brings an extraordinary depth of experience to Canary Speech. As we scale our ambient voice platform, Dr. Hsu's insight will be invaluable in shaping our clinical models, validating new use cases, and forging strategic partnerships."
"Canary Speech is reimagining how voice can be used to detect and monitor disease, and I'm excited to join this visionary team to help accelerate adoption of solutions that can improve lives at scale while reducing physician burden," said Dr. Hsu. "Voice is one of the most powerful, yet underutilized, tools in medicine, and Canary Speech's technology brings that potential to the forefront of care."
Dr. Hsu most recently served as Associate Vice President for Acute Medical Informatics at Providence, where he helped integrate clinical informatics, pharmacy, genomics, research, and lab initiatives across a broad care continuum. A board-certified internist and clinical informaticist, he has held senior leadership roles at Providence, St. Joseph Health, and MEDITECH.
Dr. Hsu earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. In addition to his leadership and consulting roles, he is fluent in Mandarin and medical Spanish and continues to provide hospice services and inpatient care.
This appointment reflects Canary Speech's ongoing commitment to transforming healthcare through real-time, voice-enabled tools that support early detection, remote care, and proactive intervention.
About Canary Speech
Canary Speech is a Utah-based, AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company, utilizing patented real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's technology swiftly captures and analyzes speech data, detecting behavioral and cognitive changes-including signs of anxiety, depression, and dementia-often before traditional clinical standards or noticeable symptoms. Recently, Canary Speech launched Canary AmbientTM, an API-first solution for real-time voice analysis in healthcare and contact centers. This clinical decision support software provides actionable insights from patient-clinician conversations by tracking speech patterns for real-time assessments of cognitive and behavioral health conditions. Canary Speech advances speech and language applications across health systems, payers, and pharmaceutical markets.
