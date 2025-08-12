New Study Confirms LP815® Probiotic Reduces Canine Anxiety And Aggression

With behavioral issues affecting up to 85% of dogs, LP815 provides a clinically supported approach to ease anxiety, reduce aggression, and support more restful, consistent sleep.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published interventional study led by Treat Therapeutics reveals that Lactiplantibacillus plantarum LP815, a proprietary GABA-producing probiotic developed by Verb Biotics, significantly reduces anxiety and aggression in dogs, improves sleep quality, and delivers a strong safety profile with no reported side effects. Building on positive results from prior human trials with LP815, this study was intentionally designed to evaluate whether the same gut–brain axis benefits could be achieved in companion animals.

In this randomized, placebo-controlled trial, 40 home-based dogs with preexisting behavioral issues were observed in their natural environments. In just four weeks, LP815 supplementation led to statistically significant, measurable behavioral improvements. Using both owner-reported assessments (the Canine Behavioral Assessment & Research Questionnaire, C-BARQ) and continuous wearable activity tracking, the study demonstrated:



Reduced Aggression: Significant improvement in aggression scores (p=0.0047).

Lower Anxiety: Dogs receiving LP815 demonstrated significant reductions in anxiety-related behaviors (p = 0.0010), such as excessive vocalization, pacing, and clinginess.

Improved Sleep Quality: More consistent sleep patterns, reduced daytime napping, and earlier wake times suggest deeper, more restorative sleep without next-day drowsiness. No Side Effects: No significant gastrointestinal or other adverse events were reported.

"LP815 offers an effective alternative that targets the root causes of stress and behavioral issues through microbiome modulation, rather than just masking symptoms," said Noah Zimmerman, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Verb Biotics. Emmanuel Bijaoui, Founder & CEO of Treat Therapeutics, added, "LP815 is one of the first probiotics with peer-reviewed evidence of behavioral benefits in real-world, home-based dogs. Backed by our track record of over 24 pet studies, we're proud to have helped Verb Biotics validate a new scientific standard for natural emotional wellness support in dogs."

These findings position LP815 as a breakthrough in companion-animal wellness, proving that microbiome-based science can deliver an effective solution for promoting calm, balanced behavior in canines. LP815 gives companion animal supplement brands a powerful new way to offer trusted calming support to their customers. The article was published in the latest edition of Animals;

About Verb Biotics

Verb Biotics is a B2B biotechnology company that delivers clinically validated microbiome ingredients to functional food, beverage, dietary supplement, and companion animal brands. Through advanced biology and machine learning, Verb Biotics develops targeted biotics designed to deliver measurable outcomes in areas such as digestive wellness, immune support, mood, stress resilience, and sleep.

SOURCE Verb Biotics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED