Inventhelp Inventor Develops Flavorful Seasoning Paste (DAL-664)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful seasoning paste that would offer a savory kick for meat and fish dishes," said an inventor, from Plano ̧ Texas, "so I invented SORAH SEASONING PASTE. My formula eliminates the need to make a tasty seasoning paste from scratch, and the herbal ingredients may have added health benefits."
The invention provides a delicious and versatile blend of seasonings in paste form. In doing so, it enhances the flavors of meat and fish. As a result, it offers a delicious taste, and it could provide added health benefits. It also saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features an all-organic formula that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens, etc. Additionally, it could be offered in various serving sizes.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DAL-664, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Apu Is Now Live For Trading On Hyperliquid
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
- Alpari Releases Financial Literacy 101 For Beginner Traders
CommentsNo comment