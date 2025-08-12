Inventhelp Inventor Develops Flavorful Seasoning Paste (DAL-664)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful seasoning paste that would offer a savory kick for meat and fish dishes," said an inventor, from Plano ̧ Texas, "so I invented SORAH SEASONING PASTE. My formula eliminates the need to make a tasty seasoning paste from scratch, and the herbal ingredients may have added health benefits."

The invention provides a delicious and versatile blend of seasonings in paste form. In doing so, it enhances the flavors of meat and fish. As a result, it offers a delicious taste, and it could provide added health benefits. It also saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features an all-organic formula that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households, commercial kitchens, etc. Additionally, it could be offered in various serving sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DAL-664, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

