Timelycare Clinches Inc. 5000 Spot For Fourth Year, Reinforcing Its Leadership In Student Health Innovation

This year's ranking-1,723 nationwide, 181 in Texas and 74 in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington -highlights the company's unstoppable growth as institutions seek innovative, student-centered solutions to meet rising mental health needs. Today, TimelyCare partners with nearly 500 institutions, empowering millions of students with virtual access to culturally competent, high-quality care-anytime, anywhere.

"This milestone reflects the real impact we're making. Every virtual visit represents a student getting care they may not have otherwise received," said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. "As needs evolve, we remain focused on innovation, partnership, and delivering measurable outcomes for the students we serve."

Backed by sustained momentum and a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities, TimelyCare has broadened its reach in 2025 by introducing new features designed to meet students where they are, including a 24/7 telephone crisis line and personalized student engagement strategies.

This commitment to evolution and equitable access to care has not gone unnoticed. In addition to the Inc. 5000 honor, TimelyCare has also earned accolades as the 2025 Best Virtual Care Solution by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards.

As colleges and universities grapple with growing student demand, strained resources, and heightened scrutiny around mental health services, TimelyCare stands as a trusted partner helping campuses turn challenges into long-term strategies for well-being and success.

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm, they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare provides a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. In partnership with nearly 500 campus wellness teams, TimelyCare ensures that millions of students have direct, anytime access to high-quality care. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering students on their wellness journey and supporting healthier learning environments.

