Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Step For Trucks & Suvs (DAL-644)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a truck accessory that would make it safer and easier to enter and exit a tall cab," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the STEP- UP. My design reduces physical strain, and it eliminates the need for assistance from another person."

The patent-pending invention provides easier access in and out of taller trucks. In doing so, it eliminates struggles when climbing in or out of the elevated cab. As a result, it helps prevent falls. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of taller trucks and SUVs.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DAL-644, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

