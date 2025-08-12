Fleetworthy Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In America

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 309%, This Marks Fleetworthy's First Time on the Prestigious List

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only technology suite for safety, compliance, and efficiency, today announced it has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc, ranks the most successful independent businesses in America based on percentage of revenue growth over a three-year period. Fleetworthy ranked No. 1403 overall on the list, following an impressive 309% revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

This marks a significant milestone for Fleetworthy, validating its continued expansion and commitment to helping commercial fleets operate safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with regulatory requirements. According to Tom Fogarty, CEO of Fleetworthy, the company continues to innovate its product offerings by integrating artificial intelligence and data-driven insights across its solutions. These advancements enable fleets to proactively manage risk, streamline compliance, and optimize performance in real time.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for Fleetworthy and a reflection of the impact we're making in the commercial transportation industry," said Fogarty. "This recognition speaks to the strength of our mission – empowering fleets to be fully road ready and ultimately make the roads safer. We're thankful for the trust our customers place in us and for the commitment of our incredible team and partners who help drive our momentum forward."

Fleetworthy, headquartered in Albany, New York, stands as the most complete technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency. Fleetworthy is the combination of several leaders in fleet technology, including Bestpass, Drivewyze, Fleetworthy Solutions, and more. From toll management and weigh‐station bypass to driver and vehicle compliance, safety monitoring, fuel tax filing, and consulting, Fleetworthy empowers fleets to operate more efficiently, remain compliant with DOT regulations, and keep drivers safe on the road.

For the full 2025 Inc. 5000 list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit:

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy is redefining road readiness with trusted solutions that deliver fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency. With the only technology suite combining safety, compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass, we enable fleets to simplify operations and perform at their best.

Already trusted by 75% of the top fleets in North America, Fleetworthy offers the largest bypass network and the most complete and adopted toll management solution. Our technology helps fleets reduce delays, cut operating costs, and gain critical financial visibility. Going beyond regulatory requirements, our compliance capabilities enhance fleet safety, reduce risk, and support proactive audit readiness.

Fleetworthy supports millions of vehicles and drivers and is recognized across the industry for innovation and leadership. We are defining the future of road readiness. Learn more at fleetworthy.

