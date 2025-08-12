Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Tabletop Game (DAL-645)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new game that would combine the elements of poker and tile arrangement," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the JOKERS WILD. My design offers a fun, challenging, and exciting game option to enjoy with family and friends."

The invention provides a fun and challenging table game. In doing so, it would combine the elements of the game of poker with those of a tile arranging game. As a result, it increases entertainment, and it offers an alternative to traditional card and tabletop/board games. The invention features a compact design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for ages 10 and older.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-DAL-645, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

