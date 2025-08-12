Incrediblebank Announces Groundbreaking Of Liberty Park Branch In Cape Coral

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Branch is on Liberty Park Drive off of Pine Island Road

Cape Coral, FL, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IncredibleBank is excited to announce the groundbreaking for its new Liberty Park branch off of Pine Island Road, marking the bank's second location in Cape Coral. The ceremony will take place at 2524 Liberty Park Drive, right next to the existing branch located at 2494 Liberty Park Drive.

"Breaking ground on our Liberty Park branch marks another exciting chapter in our journey to serve the Cape Coral community," said Todd Nagel, President & CEO of IncredibleBank. "This event is more than just the start of construction-it's a celebration of the relationships we've built and the future we're investing in. We're proud to grow with this vibrant city and look forward to welcoming even more customers into the IncredibleBank family."

The new branch is a testament to IncredibleBank's commitment to the Cape Coral community. It will provide enhanced services and a welcoming environment for customers.

"The Liberty Park branch is a powerful symbol of our growth alongside the Cape Coral community," stated Sergio Nascimento, Market President of IncredibleBank. "From the beginning, this city has welcomed us with open arms, and this new location reflects our deepening roots and long-term commitment. We're excited to continue expanding our services and building lasting relationships with the people who make this community so special."

The Liberty Park branch is expected to enhance IncredibleBank's presence in Southwest Florida, improve accessibility for customers, and support the bank's ongoing mission to provide an Incredible Customer Experience.

For more information about IncredibleBank, visit incrediblebank.com or contact their Customer Experience Center at 888-842-0221.

Key details about the Liberty Park branch groundbreaking:



Date: August 27, 2025

Time: 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM Eastern

New branch address: 2524 Liberty Park Drive, Cape Coral, FL 33909

Existing branch nearby: 2494 Liberty Park Drive Second Cape Coral branch: This will be IncredibleBank's second location in Cape Coral, reflecting the bank's growth and deepening commitment to the community

About IncredibleBank SM

Headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, IncredibleBank is a leading financial institution recognized for its innovative approach to banking. In 2024, IncredibleBank was honored with the prestigious Jack Henry Changemaker award, celebrating outstanding achievements in leveraging technology, services, and innovation. As one of the nation's top motorcoach lenders and an SBA Preferred Lending Partner, IncredibleBank is committed to providing exceptional financial solutions to their customers. With 17 locations across Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and Cape Coral, Florida, they promise an Incredible Customer Experiencewith every interaction. For more information, visit

Attachment

IncredibleBank Liberty Park Branch

CONTACT: Dani Hellenbrand IncredibleBank 920-205-7412 ...