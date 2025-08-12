Embrace The Unseen In New Self-Help Book That Offers Reflections On Love, Loss, And Life's Mysteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of SOUL'S CHOICE

Charleston, SC, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In her newest release, Cindy A. Fox takes a deep dive into the spiritual world.

Soul's Choice is a self-help book that doubles as healing nonfiction, covering poignant topics such as abortion, miscarriage, and stillbirth.

Examined through a spiritual lens, Cindy seeks to explore the emotional bond between mother and child and the purpose of each soul's path as a partner to the grief felt when a child is lost.

“This book is not just about loss, but also about the possibility of peace, understanding, and the continuation of the soul's journey beyond this life,” explained the author.“I recommend it for those interested in spiritual growth, healing, and the mysteries of life and the afterlife.”

Some of the most profound tenets of Soul's Choice include themes of love, forgiveness, and choice, suggesting that every soul, no matter how briefly present, holds significance and value.

Soul's Choice is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

About the Author:

Cindy A. Fox is a survivor of numerous adversities and a beacon of strength. Overcoming physical, verbal, and sexual abuses, she's been in sobriety for 35 years. Her journey led her to establish her own business, She's Unlimited, and become a third-level Reiki Master. Cindy co-authored Is writing and publishing a book on your bucket list? and her latest work is Soul's Choice. She's appeared in podcasts, YouTube videos, and performed standup comedy. Her education comes from life experience, making her a true testament to resilience. Cindy's mission is to guide others to healing and forgiveness through her writings.

